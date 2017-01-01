Daniel Craig leads James Bond star tributes to Roger Moore

Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery have paid tribute to their fellow James Bond actor Roger Moore following his death on Tuesday (23May17).

The British actor passed away in Switzerland at the age of 89 after a short battle with cancer.

While Roger had a lengthy and successful career on the silver and small screen, he was undoubtedly most famous for his role as 007, portraying the suave superspy in seven films between 1973 and 1985.

Following his passing, stars of the Bond franchise, including current 007 Daniel, flocked to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

Daniel kept things simple with his post on the @007 Twitter account, sharing a picture of himself with Roger alongside the caption: "Nobody Does It Better – love Daniel."

Pierce starred as Bond in four films between 1995 and 2002, and took to his Facebook page to release his own statement.

“Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning. You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond.. .you were a magnificent James Bond and one that lead the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humor for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP."

Roger's work in the Bond franchise is perhaps only rivalled by Sean Connery, who was the first onscreen 007 and played the role for seven films between 1962 and 1983.

Remembering his close friend, Sean, 86, told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was very sad to hear of Roger's passing. We had an unusually long relationship by Hollywood standards, that was filled with jokes and laughter, I will miss him."

Roger, who had type 2 diabetes, was married four times and had three children; Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, with his third wife Luisa Mattioli. He also became stepfather to his fourth wife Kristina’s daughter Christina when they married in 2002. Christina passed away in 2016, aged 47.