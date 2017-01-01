Miley Cyrus dedicates The Voice performance to Ariana Grande and Manchester victims

Miley Cyrus dedicated her performance on The Voice finale to Ariana Grande and all those affected by the terrorist attack in Manchester, England on Monday (22May17).

The 24-year-old singer was just one of the stars who took to the stage during Tuesday night's star-studded episode. Wearing a low-key outfit comprised of a white bohemian style top and matching shorts, Miley was surrounded by flowers and greenery as she belted out her new single Malibu.

Prior to singing the tune, Miley told the crowd: "I’d like to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack."

Her touching dedication came hours after Miley had taken to Instagram following news of the bombing at Ariana's concert at the Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people and left 59 more hospitalised with injuries.

Sharing a picture of herself and Ariana, Miley wrote: "Wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart (sic) of such a tragic event!

"My most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E."

Ariana returned home to Florida on Tuesday, and was met by her boyfriend Mac Miller at the airport. Photographs obtained by Mail Online show the 23-year-old singer looking tearful as she exited the aircraft carrying a purple unicorn, before greeting Mac with a kiss.

Mac, who had also brought one of Ariana's dogs to meet her on the tarmac, was then seen giving the singer's mother Joan a hug and kiss on the cheek following her heroics following the bombing.

TMZ.com report that Joan helped shepherd several fans backstage to safety in the wake of the attack, which took place in the box office area of the venue.

Ariana has been silent on social media since the tragedy, apart from a brief post which read: "from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."