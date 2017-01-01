Kris Jenner granted permanent protection order against accused stalker

A former security guard accused of stalking Kris Jenner has been ordered to stay away from Kim Kardashian's mother for three years.

Joshua Jacobs was arrested outside the reality TV matriarch's home in a gated community in Hidden Hills, California on 1 May (17) after reportedly crashing his vehicle into the front entrance of the exclusive neighbourhood and heading straight to Jenner's property.

He was charged with felony stalking, and was slapped with a temporary restraining order two days later, banning him from contacting or going anywhere near Jenner.

On Wednesday (24May17), the star's attorney Shawn Holley returned to court, where a judge signed off on a request to make the order permanent. The new ruling extends the protection to Jenner's famous family until 2020.

After the hearing, Holley sent a warning message to anyone who dared test the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan's security in future.

"The Jenner and Kardashian families take safety very seriously, and will vigorously pursue all remedies available to them, both in criminal and civil court, to ensure they are protected," she told TMZ.com.

Meanwhile, Jacobs remains in police custody.

He had allegedly been fired from his job as a security guard in Jenner's gated community earlier this year (17), and held her responsible for his axe. Jacobs had previously tried to confront the 61-year-old on two separate occasions, according to Holley's legal papers.

The news emerges months after the reality TV family stepped up its security detail following Kim's terrifying robbery ordeal in Paris, France, in October (16), while Kris' model daughter Kendall Jenner also experienced a stalker nightmare last summer (16), when Shavaughn McKenzie was arrested outside her Hollywood Hills home. The 21-year-old beauty had to testify against the suspect in a Los Angeles court last year (16), when McKenzie was slapped with a five-year restraining order, banning him from approaching or contacting Kendall.