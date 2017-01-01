Diane Kruger has never been paid as much as a male American co-star

Diane Kruger has never been paid the same wage as a male co-star in American projects.

The difference in salaries for actors and actresses in the industry has been addressed by various stars in recent months, including Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, and Reese Witherspoon.

And now Diane is the latest famous face to open up about her experience with discriminatory pay packets.

"I've certainly never been paid as much as a male co-star in the United States. In France, yes," the 40-year-old actress revealed during Variety and Kering's Women in Motion talk at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Wednesday (24May17).

And Diane doesn't intend on sitting back and taking it anymore, encouraging other people who have experienced the same issue to come forward - regardless of the reaction the revelation may provoke.

"I've certainly (had) the experience that if I speak up and I don't sugarcoat things, that people think, 'Oh you're harsh or you're a b**ch,' and men would be treated as great artists and passionate about their work," she said.

As well as Hollywood demanding fairer treatment for women in front of the camera, female filmmakers are also treated differently from their male peers, with only seven per cent of movies coming out of America directed by women.

But when it comes to movies being helmed by women, Diane believes there are differences in the tone when compared to those directed by men.

"I just think it's a different point of view, especially for a female character. I find that they are maybe more profound, a little less single-dimensional," she explained. "I think it is changing because women are speaking out more and I know that there is a real push in Hollywood to try to have more female directors."