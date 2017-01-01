Johnny Depp's jealousy over Amber Heard's sex scenes contributed to divorce, lawsuit alleges

Johnny Depp's jealousy over Amber Heard's sex scenes in movie London Fields contributed to their split, the film's producers have alleged.

The couple announced their split in May 2016 after only a year of marriage, with Amber alleging that Johnny had been abusive during their relationship. Their divorce was finalised in January, with a joint statement issued insisting, "There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."

Now in a lawsuit filed against Amber by Christopher Hanley and his wife Roberta, the producers of the film, it has been claimed that his feelings about the explicit sex scenes had a lot to do with the breakdown of their marriage.

The bosses initially filed a $10 million (£7.7 million) lawsuit accusing Amber of refusing to promote the movie and making “false” claims that "she had not contractually agreed to allow the use of nudity" in it.

Amber responded with a countersuit, with her legal team stating: "Desperate people say desperate things. The utter failure of London Fields is due to only one reason: the producers themselves. Their nefarious moves included illegally adding pornographic scenes with a body double resembling Amber Heard and a striptease scene with the same body double - deceitful moves expressly barred by her contract.”

"No respectable actor would promote this piece of garbage.”

But the producers' response to Amber's countersuit states they believe Johnny's feelings about the movie led to her decision to turn her back on the project.

"Heard’s misconduct... might have resulted, at least in part, from her tumultuous relationship with Mr. Depp, which was ongoing during the filming of London Fields," their response states, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

"The provocative nature of Heard’s femme fatale role in the film was a factor leading to her divorce from Depp."

While Amber initially agreed to star in the sexy scenes, according to the producers, she then "reversed course, apparently under perceived or actual pressure from Depp (who, according to Heard, was extremely jealous)."

However, a representative for Johnny has denied he had anything to do with Amber's feelings about London Fields, saying: "The dispute between the producers and Amber Heard has nothing to do with Johnny Depp. We are informed that the producers have also been sued by the director and another producer. The statements about Johnny are ridiculous."