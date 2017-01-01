Priyanka Chopra: 'I hope Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get married!'

Priyanka Chopra is hopeful her close friend Meghan Markle will marry royal boyfriend Prince Harry.

The Quantico star has long been pals with Suits actress Meghan, who became a household name when Kensington Palace in London confirmed last November (16) that she was in a relationship with the British royal.

And when she was questioned about the relationship during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Priyanka admitted that she foresees wedding bells in Meghan and Harry's future.

"I hope (they get married),” Priyanka smiled. "She seems happy. I think they look great together."

As one of Meghan's closest friends, it seems fairly likely she would be asked to be a bridesmaid if the actress does walk down the aisle for a second time, having previously been married to producer Trevor Engelson for two years from 2011. However, Priyanka is happy to let her pal decide whether or not she wants her in her bridal entourage.

"No pressure,” she laughed. "High profile relationships are so stressful anyway, so as a friend I wouldn’t like to add on that at all."

Wendy also asked Priyanka if she and Meghan talk about the stress of being in such a publicised relationship, to which the screen star responded: "We talk about my stress! She doesn't seem to have any right now!"

Priyanka also hit back when the chat show host referred to Meghan as "Prince Harry's girlfriend", tartly replying: "Also, Meghan Markle, actress, Suits, her achievements. Just saying..."

Meghan previously opened up about her friendship with Priyanka, admitting that it's her "dream" to star in a Bollywood movie with her friend.

She also revealed how they clicked when they first met, telling news agency PTI: "Priyanka is unbelievable, she has become a really good friend. Elle Magazine in the U.S. hosted a dinner celebrating Women in TV and we met that night – turns out that she really likes Suits.

“And you know when you meet someone and you just ‘click’… It was just an easy, natural progression. We’ve managed to keep in touch via email and text and try to see each other whenever we’re both in the same town."