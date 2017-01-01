Glenn Close stops Sunset Boulevard to scold snap-happy fan

Glenn Close stopped her Sunset Boulevard show halfway through to snap at a "disrespectful" fan who was taking pictures.

The 70-year-old actress, who is starring as Norma Desmond in the revival of the smash hit musical at the Palace Theatre on Broadway, halted the matinee production on Wednesday (24May17) during her performance of the song With One Look.

After spotting a fan taking photographs of her as she performed, Glenn decided to pause the entire show to scold the culprit.

A spokesperson for the production told Playbill that Glenn "politely asked (the audience member) to stop, saying it was distracting and disrespectful, adding, ‘Now we can have a show or we can have a photo shoot.'"

She then restarted the musical, joking: "OK, let’s take it from the top of the song."

It's not the first time Glenn has stopped a show because she was unhappy about pictures being taken.

Back in November 1994, when the original production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical was in previews on Broadway, Glenn was met by a sea of flashbulbs as she descended Norma's famous staircase.

She stopped the show then as well, and told the audience: "We can either have a press conference or continue with the show."

After a long standing ovation from the audience, Glenn continued her performance with no other interruptions.

While Glenn was the first person to stop a show because of picture taking, it has become something of a trend in recent years.

Patti LuPone, who received an Olivier Award nomination for her portrayal of Norma in the original London production of the musical, stopped midsong during a show as part of the 2008 Gypsy revival to tell off a snap-happy fan.

And more recently, she was so disgusted with a picture taking audience member as she performed her Off Broadway production Shows for Days back in 2015 that she snatched the phone from them.