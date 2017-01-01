Naomi Watts: 'Dating someone now would be frivolous and counter-productive'

Naomi Watts has ruled out dating anyone new following her split from Liev Schreiber.

The 48-year-old actress was with Ray Donovan star Liev, with whom she shares sons Sasha, nine, and eight-year-old Sammy, for 11 years until they announced their separation last year (16).

But while Liev appears to be moving on following their break-up, having recently been spotted on a coffee date with Gerard Butler's ex Morgan Brown, finding love again is the last thing on Naomi's mind right now.

"Dating just seems completely frivolous and counterproductive and just not really in my world right now," The Impossible star told Britain's Red magazine.

The Australian actress also admitted during the interview that she's still "healing" in the wake of the split. Both Naomi and Liev have spoken positively about how they are managing to co-parent their sons now they are no longer together. And The Ring star once again praised her ex for maintaining such a friendly relationship.

"Right now I’m at a point where I’m healing and just wanting to protect the family unit, and we’re doing, so far, a pretty good job with that," she smiled. "We have huge love and respect for one another and high hopes for it to remain that way going forward."

When it comes to raising the boys, Naomi and Liev have slightly different approaching to parenting. And the King Kong star thinks it's because she was born in England, before moving Down Under, while Liev has a more laid-back American outlook.

"I always knew I'd be a mum of two boys," she revealed. "Being a mum is about guiding them but also staying out of the way. And I’m a stickler for manners. The British in me!"