Ewan McGregor will never stop being 'sexy and cool'

Ewan McGregor has no plans to let go of his “sexy and cool” persona as he gets older.

The Scottish actor landed his breakthrough role aged 24 in Danny Boyle’s 1996 drama Trainspotting as Mark Renton, a role which he reprised for this year’s eagerly awaited sequel T2 Trainspotting.

Over the years he’s maintained his good looks and he doesn't intend to ever throw the towel in on feeling confident in himself.

“Men don't let go of this feeling that we're cool and desirable and funny but..." he trailed off during an interview with Britain’s Esquire magazine. "That's all fine. I don't want to let go of that. I won't! Why should I? No, I mean I know lots of old men who are sexy and cool, I'm going to be one of those guys, I hope. Ha ha!"

Luckily getting older doesn’t really affect The Island star, who says he doesn’t feel any different to how he did in his 20s, as Ewan subscribes to the belief that people should behave how they feel rather than what’s expected of them at a certain age. Despite his 20s being well behind him, he still approaches every day in the same way, and he maintains the same positive outlook when it comes to his work too.

"Your mistakes are your mistakes,” he noted. “It's all part of your path. And anyway, some of my least successful movies in the box office are the ones that have endured in people's minds, like Velvet Goldmine or Stay. Some just weren't very good but that's fine, too. I love working, I don't do it for the box office."

Fans can next see Ewan on the small screen in the third series of Fargo, in which he plays twin brothers Emmit and Ray Stussy. It’s already tipped to be a success. Embarrassingly, the 46-year-old has confessed he originally dismissed the idea of making a show out of the popular film as a “terrible” one.