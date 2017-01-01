Bella Thorne 'not talking' to Scott Disick

Teenage actress Bella Thorne has cut off all contact with reality star Scott Disick, just two days after they kissed and cuddled by a pool in Cannes, France.

The Shake It Up beauty flew to Cannes with Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend on Monday (22May17), and they were photographed putting on a frisky display while lounging at Scott's rented villa on Wednesday (24May17).

However, the fling appeared to be short-lived as Scott had moved on by Thursday (25May17), when he reunited with stylist Chloe Bartoli, who he was rumoured to have hooked up with in 2015.

Bella took to Twitter on Thursday (25May17) - Scott's 34th birthday - to seemingly make her feelings known about his behaviour, writing, "Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me".

Fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that the tweet had been prompted by Scott's amorous appearance with Chloe, and Bella subsequently confirmed her budding romance with the father-of-three was officially over as she responded to a follower's post.

"Waiting for @bellathorne to tweet that she's not talking to Scott and that she's actually with someone else," the fan wrote, prompting the 19-year-old to reply, "Hahahah I'm not talking to scott or anyone else. #dontf**kwithit (sic)."

When another follower asked, "@bellathorne bells, what were you doing with Scott?", the actress tweeted back, "Legit nothing (sic)".

The unlikely pair had first sparked romance rumours last week (ends19May17), when Bella and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians regular enjoyed a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Kourtney, the mother of Scott's three children, has also been living it up in Cannes with her new boyfriend, 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima, who she reportedly began dating in October (16).

Kourtney, 38, and Scott dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.