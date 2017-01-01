Johnny Depp allowed to use testimony from ex-managers' former employee

Johnny Depp has secured permission to use testimony from an ex-employee of his former managers to bolster his misconduct case.

The actor is suing Joel and Robert Mandel and their The Management Group (TMG) company, alleging fraud and negligence, claiming their mishandling of his finances caused him to run up debts of more than $40 million (£31.3 million).

His ex-advisers have hit back with their own lawsuit, blaming Depp's penchant for a lavish lifestyle for his own money woes, but they wanted to block the Pirates of the Caribbean star from using evidence from a former TMG staffmember as part of his own complaint.

According to TheWrap.com, TMG bosses wanted to seal the evidence given by Janine Rayburn, and prevent Depp from trying to use the comments for his own benefit.

They also raised concerns about perjury, but a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled in Depp's favour on Friday (26May17), declaring he can use Rayburn's remarks to help demonstrate whether there has been "at the very least, a breach of fiduciary duty".

Depp's attorney Adam Waldman revealed he is "gratified" by the decision, insisting the evidence from Rayburn is "whistleblower testimony" which proves some of the "egregious misconduct" the Mandels allegedly asked the former staffmember to commit in regards to the actor's account.

However, a TMG spokesman has called into question Rayburn's credibility, dismissing her as a "serial liar" who has "no idea what conversations took place between Depp and TMG regarding Depp's financial situation".

"We welcome the opportunity to further question Ms. Rayburn in Court, exposing her many lies," the representative added.

Depp is demanding $25 million (£19.5 million) in damages.