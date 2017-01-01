Javier Bardem's kids have their own mini pirate costumes

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz's two children were surprised with mini pirates costumes when they visited dad on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The No Country For Old Men star, who plays undead villain Captain Salazar in the new movie, follows in the footsteps of his actress wife Penelope, who played the female lead opposite franchise star Johnny Depp in the previous Pirates of the Caribbean release, 2011's On Stranger Tides.

While filming the Disney blockbuster on location in Australia, Javier invited his six-year-old son Leonardo and three-year-old daughter Luna to join him at work, giving them the opportunity to explore the life-sized war ships built for the movie.

"That's one of the reasons why you do it," Javier explained of his kids' day out. "To be on a real boat and see the cannons and see the people dressed like pirates. That was like a Disney ride for them."

Leonardo and Luna also received a special gift during their visit, thanks to costume designer Penny Rose, who created handmade versions of the pirates' outfits for the little ones to take home.

Their set visit took place early on in the shoot, as Javier did not want them to be spooked out by his character's make-up after Captain Salazar returns from the dead.

"They're too small for that!" he quipped to People magazine.

Despite having joined both mum and dad on set at different points in their young lives, Javier claims the kids have yet to get to grips with exactly what their parents do for a living.

"They know that we do movies, but I don't think they know what that means or what is that all about," the Oscar winner shared. "It's fine. We don't have anything in our house that reminds them that we are actors. We really don't care about that."