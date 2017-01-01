Angelina Jolie celebrates daughter Shiloh's birthday at Disneyland

Angelina Jolie has taken daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt on a trip to Disneyland for her birthday.

To mark Shiloh's 11th birthday on Saturday (27May17), the actress rounded up friends and family members for an outing to the Anaheim, California theme park last Thursday.

Images posted by social media users show the actress and her six children, who she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt, enjoying a fun day out together.

Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne explored the attractions with Angelina and Shiloh, with the group spotted enjoying attractions such as Alice in Wonderland, Roger Rabbit's Cartoon Spin and Tarzan's Tree House.

The children also enjoyed some shopping at Downtown Disney, including a stop in the Ridemakerz store, where people can build toy race cars, according to E! News.

"The store clerk was showing her kids the remote-control cars that they offer," a theme park goer told the outlet. "She was in a good mood and was asking the kids if they liked any of the cars."

But the party wasn't just exclusive to Angelina's family, as she reportedly also invited some of the Cambodian child actors who star in her upcoming Netflix film First They Killed My Father to the outing.

The 41-year-old had her children join her in Cambodia while she made the film, which depicts the devastation inflicted on Cambodia by the Khmer Rouge communist party in the 1970s, and the group made a number of friends.

Accordingly, Shiloh was reportedly keen for a reunion to mark her birthday.

"All (Shiloh) wanted for her birthday was to see her friends from Cambodia," a source told People.com. "She wants to show them America."

After two years of marriage, Angelina and Brad separated last September.