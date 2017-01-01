John Boyega evacuated from The Old Vic theatre during play performance

Actor John Boyega was evacuated from The Old Vic theatre in London minutes after his play began in response to a security alert.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens star's stage play Woyzeck was disrupted by police on Saturday (27May17) after authorities received word of a threat in the area.

“Police were called at 14:38pm on Saturday, May 27, to The Cut, Waterloo, to a report of a security alert at a theatre," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson informed UK newspaper The Independent. "The theatre took the decision to evacuate the building. Road closures have been put in place. Specialist officers are on scene.”

John, his Woyzeck castmates, crew, and audience members were ushered to the nearby Imperial War Museum gardens in the central London area to protect their safety while police combed the scene for potential dangers.

Although officials did not disclose the type of security threat they responded to, theatregoers took to social media suggesting a bomb threat caused the evacuation.

"Just been evacuated from the Old Vic Theatre because of a bomb theatre (sic).," BuzzFeed journalist Alicia Melville-Smith wrote on her Twitter account, attaching pictures from the scene.

Fortunately no threat was found at the end and the alert was a false alarm.

"Thanks for bearing with us during the security alert at the Cut, Waterloo, SE1 (the Old Vic Theatre). Incident found not to be suspicious," the Metropolitan Police tweeted out hours later.

Boyega's scary evacuation occurs just days after Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England was bombed by an ISIS terrorist. The tragedy claimed the lives of 22 victims, including young girls who were leaving the venue after seeing the pop star's show.