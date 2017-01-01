Zoe Saldana refuses to restrict her sons' behaviour with play dates

Actress Zoe Saldana refuses to set up play dates for her sons, because she prefers to let them roam "free" in their own house.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and her husband Marco Perego are parents to two-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, and newborn Zen, and Zoe has no interested in taking the boys to friends' homes to mingle with other kids, because she knows they are unlikely to obey other people's house rules.

"Don't invite us!" she laughed to People.com. "Our kids are free. We're rambunctious. We're a loud family, and we don't stop from 5am to 9pm.

"And literally, we just don't have any play dates. You can always come to our house, our doors are open. But we don't ever want them to be exposed to negligence, or to someone getting angry with them for just being boys."

Zoe is the first to admit parenting has been a big learning curve for her, especially since she grew up in a house full of women, but having three sons has made her rethink her approach to males in general.

"I lost my dad very early on, and, even though I had a lot of male mentors in my life, either by family or being friends or just educators that inspired me, I still went through my aggressive stage in my 20s of forcefully being a feminist," she said. "You know, 'I'm a feminist because I have to fight men and everything'. And it's not until the universe, with its way of being ironic, blessed me with raising men that I realised... I am so humbled."

"I couldn't be more in awe of who they are, their natures as boys," Zoe continued. "We put so much pressure on them. Through our nurture, we tamper so much. So I've been leaning in on the books, and talking to parents of boys, getting any advice from fathers and mothers that we can grab. My husband and I are sponges, because we are determined to raise happy, stress-free men."

The actress wed Italian artist Marco in June, 2013.