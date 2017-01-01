Sofia Richie parties with Scott Disick on a yacht in Cannes

Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick spent part of America's holiday weekend (27-28May17) flirting with Lionel Richie's teenage daughter on a yacht in Cannes, France.

The reality TV star has been living up the bachelor lifestyle in Europe after flying in to Cannes with 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne on 23 May (17), and they were photographed putting on a frisky display while lounging poolside at Scott's rented villa on Wednesday (24May17).

However, the fling appeared to be short-lived as Scott had moved on by Thursday (25May17), when he reunited with stylist Chloe Bartoli, who he was rumoured to have hooked up with in 2015.

He was also pictured frolicking in the pool at his villa with British blogger Maggie Petrova on Friday (26May17), before boarding a yacht with Chloe over the weekend (27-28May17), when he hung out with model Sofia Richie, reports TMZ.com.

Sofia, one of Chloe's celebrity clients, was photographed getting close to the father-of-three during the outing, when they were snapped playing around as they laughed and warmly embraced. Some of the images also featured Sofia placing one of her feet on Scott's chest as he went in for a hug.

The 34-year-old has yet to comment on his week of partying in Cannes, but his wild behaviour has prompted Bella to cut off all contact with Scott.

The unlikely couple first became linked after stepping out for a dinner date in Los Angeles on 15 May (17), but by Thursday, Bella made it clear any romance with Scott was officially over.

"I'm not talking to scott or anyone else," she wrote on Twitter in response to a fan's remark about the pair.

When another follower asked, "@bellathorne bells, what were you doing with Scott?", the actress tweeted back, "Legit nothing (sic)".

Scott split from Kourtney, the mother of his three kids, in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years.

Kourtney, 38, has also moved on from the failed relationship - she just returned from Cannes after vacationing there with her new boyfriend, 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima, who she reportedly began dating in October (16).