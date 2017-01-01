Maggie Grace weds

Actress Maggie Grace is officially a Taken woman after tying the knot in San Diego, California.

The star wed her fiance Brent Bushnell in La Jolla on Sunday (28May17), just three months after becoming engaged.

The bride went for classic elegance on her big day, accessorising her wedding dress with vintage jewels from celebrity favourite Neil Lane.

"Her choice of wedding earring was inspired by her Edwardian lace veil," he tells People.com. "They are vintage with delicate swirls of circular diamonds set in platinum. Her pearl-and-diamond hair combs are also of the Edwardian era."

Maggie met Brent, the founder of engineering entertainment firm Two Bit Circus, last year (16), and reports of their engagement surfaced in February (17).

It's the 33-year-old actress' first marriage. She only made the romance Instagram official earlier this year (17) by posting a picture of the couple on the photo-sharing site and adding a quote from a Walt Whitman poem.

The caption read: "The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung."

Maggie was previously engaged to director Matthew Cooke, who popped the question in February, 2015, but they had parted ways by early 2016.

She also previously dated her Lost co-star Ian Somerhalder back in 2006.

Maggie wasn't the only star to become a bride over America's Memorial Day weekend (27-29May17) - model Miranda Kerr exchanged vows with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel at their Brentwood, California home on Saturday (27May17), while actress Emmy Rossum wed writer/director Sam Esmail in New York City on Sunday (28May17).