Bella Thorne celebrates ex's birthday after party in Cannes turns sour

Actress Bella Thorne appears to be leaning on her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin after a disastrous Cannes Film Festival fling with Scott Disick.

The teenager has cut off all contact with the reality star after they were spotted kissing and cuddling by a pool in Cannes, France. The Blended star flew to the festival as the guest of Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend last week (beg22May17), and they were photographed putting on a frisky display while lounging at Scott's rented villa on Wednesday (24May17).

However, the fling appeared to be just that as a day later, he had reunited with stylist Chloe Bartoli.

Bella took to Twitter on Thursday (25May17) - Scott's 34th birthday - to make her feelings known about the trip, writing, "Yo this #cannes fancy life isn't for me".

She then confirmed her budding romance with the father-of-three was officially over as she responded to a follower's post and revealed: "I'm not talking to scott or anyone else," calling the Cannes fling "Legit nothing (sic)".

And on Sunday (28May17), she was back in the arms of her ex, Sulkin, as she helped him celebrate his 25th birthday at a pool party in Los Angeles.

Gregg was spotted saying goodbye to Bella as she left his party and she took to Instagram on America's Memorial Day holiday to post a photo of herself lying on Gregg's back. She also added a birthday message, which read: "Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let's party you old man!!"