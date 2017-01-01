Hayley Atwell: 'I'm not interested in Doctor Who'

Actress Hayley Atwell has pulled her name from the list of potential Doctor Who contenders, insisting she doesn't want to play the TV Time Lord.

The Captain America: The First Avenger star, who enjoyed a short stint as TV crime fighter Agent Carter, has been a frontrunner to become the first female Doctor ever since Peter Capaldi announced plans to hand over the keys to the tardis at the end of the year (17), and as fans await to hear who his replacement will be, Atwell insists it won't be her.

"I don't want to play it," she told fans at the Heroes and Villains Fanfest in London. "It's just not my thing, but I really respect it."

But she did offer up a fellow Brit who she felt would be perfect to replace Capaldi - the star of top U.K. show Fleabag.

"I'm a big fan of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She plays the lead in Fleabag," Hayley shared. "There were talks of her being the next Doctor, and she's so funny and eccentric and unique; she'd be great. I can't really see anyone other than her playing it."

Scottish star Capaldi will step down as Doctor Who when the current season of the sci-fi series ends in December (17) with the annual Christmas episode.

Other stars who fans would like to see as the time traveller include Tilda Swinton, Love Actually star Kris Marshall, former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Anthony Head, Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer and former castmate Richard Madden, Olivia Colman, and TV personality Richard Ayoade, who, if chosen, will become the first non-white Doctor Who.