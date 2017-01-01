Angelina Jolie: 'My mum set me up to become a great mother'

Angelina Jolie has credited her late mum with making her a great mother.

The actress/director, who has six biological and adopted kids, insists she wouldn't be half the parent she is today if her own mother, Marcheline Bertrand, hadn't been such a great parent.

In a new interview with Elle France, the By the Sea actress reveals she is constantly influenced by the decisions her mum made when she was a kid.

"I would give anything for her (Bertrand) to be with me at this time," Angelina tells the publication. "I've needed her. I talk to her often in my mind and try to think what she might say and how she might guide me."

And she'll always regret the fact her kids won't know their grandmother, who lost her battle with cancer in 2007.

"I know how much she would have contributed to their lives and I am sad they will miss out on that," the longtime humanitarian and United Nations ambassador continues, revealing she often has "what would mum do" moments as she raises Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, and Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, eight.

Calling parenting "the greatest gift and responsibility," Jolie adds, "It means doing everything that you can to live by your values and try to be an example to your children."

Angelina co-parents her six kids with her estranged husband Brad Pitt following their shock split last year (16). Both the Hollywood stars are committed to be the best parents despite their marriage break-up.