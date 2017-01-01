Liev Schreiber's TV success led Naomi Watts back to the small screen

Liev Schreiber convinced his former partner Naomi Watts to take the lead in new TV series Gypsy.

The 48-year-old had been persuaded to consider the lead role in the upcoming Netflix thriller series but she wasn't sure if she wanted to move back to another small screen role after agreeing to be part of David Lynch's new Twin Peaks ensemble.

However, she finally agreed to accept the part after looking at Liev's experience on TV show Ray Donovan, which has been on air since 2013.

"A lot of people were talking about TV again (and) Liev was doing Ray Donovan, and he was finding it compelling," Naomi told Redbook magazine. "It’s also not a great time for film. People aren’t wanting to spend money, on dramas in particular. It’s all about action films or comedies."

The show, which also stars Billy Crudup, is executive produced by Fifty Shades of Grey's Sam Taylor-Johnson, who also directed the first two episodes, and Naomi admits Sam's involvement sealed the deal.

"I always liked her vibe. She’s so playful, spirited, fun and a true artist," she said. "I trust her instincts very much. I saw her out a couple of times socially, and she said she’d love for me to read the script."

In the series, Naomi plays Jean Holloway, a therapist who begins to develop dangerous and intimate relationships with the people in her patients’ lives.

"It was just sort of, 'Wow, this is a character that might not get boring,'" Naomi explained.

Naomi and Liev, who are parents to sons Sasha, nine, and eight-year-old Sammy, split up last year (16) after an 11-year relationship, and she recently told Britain's Red magazine she has no interest in dating again just yet.

"Dating just seems completely frivolous and counterproductive and just not really in my world right now," she sighed.