Amber Heard dotes on billionaire boyfriend's children

Amber Heard has bonded with boyfriend Elon Musk's children during a trip to Sydney, Australia.

The 31-year-old actress was first spotted with billionaire businessman Elon last summer (July16), following her split from ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (30May17), Amber posted pictures of herself and her beau's kids messing about while soaking in the sights of the city.

"Kidding around," the blonde beauty captioned three shots, one showing her getting a piggyback from one of Elon's sons, another capturing three of the boys climbing onto their dad's back, while the last picture saw her lying on the ground taking a photo with one of the youngsters.

Elon, 45, uploaded the same pictures along with another cute photo in which he's wrapping his arm around his girlfriend while one of his sons stands by them.

"Sydney is such a beautiful city," he wrote alongside the sweet snap.

Elon has five sons with first wife Justine Wilson - twin boys, Griffin and Xavier, as well as triplets, Damian, Saxon and Kai.

After his split from the Canadian author in 2008, he married British actress Talulah Riley two years later, whom he divorced in 2012. They rekindled their romance and remarried in 2013, but it was a short-lived reunion as the pair divorced for the second time last year (16).

Meanwhile, London Fields star Amber married her The Rum Diary co-star Johnny in February 2015 after several years of dating. Their union came to an end in May 2016 when she filed for divorce, claiming that the actor had been "verbally and physically abusive" towards her during their marriage.

Their divorce was finalised in January (17), at which time the former couple issued a joint statement in which they told the public their relationship "was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."