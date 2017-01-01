Rebel Wilson: 'I don't disclose my real age in interviews'

Rebel Wilson has denied lying about her age, telling an Australian court that she never reveals how old she is in interviews.

The 37-year-old star is suing bosses at magazine publisher Bauer Media for allegedly publishing defamatory articles in which they accused her of lying about her real name, age and childhood experiences, allegations she claims have damaged her reputation and career.

Appearing at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on Tuesday (30May17), Rebel denied Bauer's lawyer Georgina Schoff's claims that she lied about her age.

According to the Associated Press, Rebel told Schoff, "I understand you're being paid per day and you're trying to drag this out as much as possible. To say any lady who doesn't disclose her age is a serial liar is a huge leap in logic."

She said her "standard comment" in interviews was "a lady never tells (her age)" and that she had stopped disclosing her age to journalists in 2009.

Schoff contested her account, pointing to a 2015 article in The Guardian newspaper which stated she was 29 years old.

The Pitch Perfect actress denied giving the journalist false information and said she did not seek to correct every incorrect detail in articles about her.

Rebel did however admit that she once asked bosses at Bauer's rival publisher Fairfax Media to alter an article as it used an old photograph showing her before she'd been able to afford dental work to fix a "fang tooth".

Last week, the star claimed the articles published by Bauer resulted in her sacking from her voice job on animated sequel Kung Fu Panda 3. She also told the court she developed a "stress sore" as a result of the hurt caused by the accusations, and had her role in 2016 comedy How to Be Single reduced as a result.

The trial continues.