Pierce Brosnan pens heartfelt essay to his 'hero' Roger Moore

Pierce Brosnan has remembered his James Bond predecessor Roger Moore as his "first real hero" in a touching essay paying tribute to the late actor.

The British icon passed away after a short battle with cancer on 23 May (17), aged 89, and Brosnan was among the stars to mourn his death on social media, acknowledging his "magnificent" portrayal of the suave superspy, a role the veteran played in seven films between 1973 and 1985.

Now Brosnan has penned a more detailed article in memory of his old pal for industry publication Variety, in which the Irish star recalls watching his first Bond film, and then discovering his "first real hero" in Moore on his hit TV series The Saint, which inspired him to pursue acting as a kid.

"Only on reflection do I see how much of an influence Roger Moore had on me as a young Irish immigrant lad from the banks of the River Boyne," he wrote. "I guess the combination of Bond and the Saint ignited a flame for fame in my heart of innocent wonder. I wanted to be up there. Roger as the Saint made me believe in his world."

Brosnan goes on to reveal Moore was "the only actor I ever asked for an autograph", and shares his admiration for the late star's take on 007.

"He reigned over seven movies as James Bond with exceptional skill and comic timing laced with a stiletto vengeance...," described Pierce. "Sir Roger enthralled the world for many years as Bond. Sir Roger played it to the end with impeccable good manners and a wicked sense of irony that was born of years upon the stage."

Brosnan then reminisces about his own debut as Bond, in 1995's GoldenEye, during which Moore paid him a visit on set.

"I was still in awe of the man," he confessed, as he wrapped up his tribute with one last nod to the celebrated star.

"I am so proud to have known the kindness and humanity of Sir Roger Moore," he concluded.