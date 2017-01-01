Captain Jack plunders UK box-office gold

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – The 5th swashbuckling adventure for Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in 14 years of big-screen mayhem. Javier Bardem plays Salazar while Geoffrey Rush returns as Barbossa in this half-term spectacular!Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul – Fourth in the series of popular film adaptations of Jeff Kinney’s books, this family comedy sees the Heffleys embark on a road trip to visit Greg’s great-grandmother. Alicia Silverstone stars.Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Marvel’s entire star-studded crew of guardians blast back on to cinema screens in a second adventure, now in the top 6 releases of the last 12 months. Also stars Kurt Russell.Alien: Covenant – Sir Ridley Scott delivers a new entry in the Alien saga he first directed in 1979. When the crew of the spaceship Covenant touches down on what looks like paradise, they soon encounter its horrific population of xenomorphs. Michael Fassbender (in a dual role), Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup star.King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – Guy Ritchie’s stylish take on the classic legend, in which Charlie Hunnam plays Arthur as a streetwise leader robbed of his birthright. Jude Law, Eric Bana and Djimon Hounsou are among the cast.Snatched – Great new comedy starring Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer as mother and daughter who go on holiday together and get to work through their ‘baggage’ when they’re kidnapped in a jungle paradise!The Boss Baby – Alec Baldwin voices the title character in this animated comedy in which Boss Baby joins a family on a secret mission. Other star voices include Steve Buscemi, Lisa Kudrow and Tobey Maguire.Moulin Rouge – Sell-out Secret Cinema presentation, playing in one London location only, of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 musical romance starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman.The Red Turtle – Stunning new animated fantasy from Studio Ghibli about a sailor shipwrecked on a deserted tropical island, where a single red turtle influences the rest of his life.A Dog’s Purpose – Family comedy directed by Lasse Hallstrom, in which a dog (voiced by Josh Gad) is reincarnated to live several lives with various owners, one of whom is played by Dennis Quaid.More at launchingfilms.com, the website of Film Distributors’ Association