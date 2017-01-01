Keri Russell's son convinced her to appear on Bear Grylls' survival show

Keri Russell was talked into appearing on Bear Grylls' survival show by her young son.

The actress is mother to son River, who is about to turn 10, daughter Willa, five, whom she shares with ex-husband Shane Deary, and also has baby son Sam, with her actor partner Matthew Rhys.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (30May17), Keri revealed that River was very unimpressed by her acting career until she was offered a spot on Running Wild with Bear Grylls, the show where the British adventurer takes a celebrity on an adventure.

"There is nothing that I can do that impresses the ten-year-old. Nothing," she said, though River changed his tune when he heard about Bear's show. "He was like, 'You have to do it. You have to do it!' So, (I decided), 'I've got to do the show.' I did it for River."

Keri's shoot with Bear took place in the Atlantic Ocean's Canary Islands, and prior to her jetting to the destination, her three children gifted her a necklace and a note with the warning, "Don't die!"

And while the star stays active for her role in TV show The Americans, she admits that her fitness was tested while she was trekking the islands.

"I had to do so f***king much. It's way harder than I thought. It was really hard! And I think I'm in shape," she explained.

Keri appeared on the late night chat show after she unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old was joined by Matthew on the red carpet, as well as her former Felicity co-star Scott Speedman, who kept her calm.

"I had to do this big star ceremony thing today. I was nervous. But when I come to town, I always see my friends Mandy (Amanda Foreman) and Scott from Felicity," she explained. "So I said, 'Come to the hotel, let's see each other first before we have to do all the scary stuff'. And Scott just kept saying, 'So like when do you do the hands, put your hand in the cement?' Mandy's like, "It's not that event!'"