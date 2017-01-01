Kathy Griffin fired from CNN's New Year's Eve show

Comedienne Kathy Griffin has been dropped as a co-host of CNN's annual New Year's Eve broadcast after causing outrage with a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump's fake decapitated head.

The provocative funnywoman found herself under fire on Twitter on Tuesday (30May17) after sharing gory images from a shoot with shock-photographer Tyler Shields, who staged a faux beheading of the controversial leader.

Griffin initially defended the pictures, but she had a change of heart hours later when she took to the micro-blogging site to issue a lengthy video apology, admitting she "crossed the line".

She went on to acknowledge the graphic snap was "too disturbing" and offensive for many, and then begged fans for their forgiveness, declaring, "I went too far. I made a mistake and I was wrong."

Griffin's apology did little to appease critics, and on Wednesday morning (31May17), she lost an endorsement deal with bosses behind the Squatty Potty toilet accessory as it emerged Secret Service officials were looking into the matter.

President Trump also denounced the stunt, which he revealed had left his youngest child traumatised.

"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself," he tweeted. "My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

CNN chiefs have now taken action over the Griffin backlash by pulling her from the network's New Year's Eve Live broadcast, which she had hosted with longtime pal Anderson Cooper since 2007.

A statement issued by TV executives reads, "CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's Eve program."

The decision to fire Griffin emerged hours after newsman Anderson made it clear he did not condone the 56-year-old's actions.

"For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in," he posted on Twitter. "It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

Meanwhile, the bosses of the Route 66 casino in New Mexico have cancelled an upcoming Griffin gig in July (17) in the wake of her Donald Trump controversy.