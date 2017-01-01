Channing Tatum joins wife at Jennifer Lopez's World of Dance viewing party

Jennifer Lopez celebrated the U.S. TV premiere of her new World of Dance show by hosting a viewing party attended by Jenna Dewan Tatum and her husband Channing Tatum.

Jenna serves as the host of the reality competition, on which amateur dancers from all over the globe try to impress judges J.Lo, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough in an effort to win a grand prize of $1 million (£776,000).

World of Dance debuted on Tuesday night (30May17), and Jennifer invited friends and family to her Los Angeles home to tune in for the big premiere.

The superstar's boyfriend, retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, was also in attendance to support the Latin lovely, and he shared a few video posts from the bash with fans online.

In one clip, he declared, "Big night!", as J.Lo exclaimed, "Here we go!", while alongside another video, in which he catches an emotional Lopez off guard, he wrote, "#WOD premiere. Such a great night. #proud @jlo."

Jenna also documented the launch on Snapchat, sharing a video of herself asking Channing, "Baby, how excited are you to see World of Dance?", prompting the Magic Mike star to squeal in response.

The Step Up actress later posted a clip of herself and Jennifer busting out a dance move together at the party as the hashtag #WorldofDance became a trending topic on social media.

Jenna has become a regular visitor at J.Lo's pad, along with fellow show stars Derek and Ne-Yo, after the singer and actress invited her new pals over for pizza party bonding sessions as they prepared to work together on the series.

"We hung out a couple times at J.Lo's home," Ne-Yo recently told People.com. "She lives on a literal compound. That's where I realised just how much J.Lo can eat. (She can finish) a whole half a pizza by herself!"