Ariel Winter has no problem with 10-year love age gap

Actress Ariel Winter can't understand why anyone has a problem with the age gap between her and her boyfriend Levi Meaden.

At 19, the Modern Family star is 10 years younger than the actor she has been dating since last year (16), but she insists any age difference isn't an issue at home.

"I’m happy, and whatever people want to say they can say," Ariel tells Refinery29. "I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all; I don't think it’s that big of a deal...

"I'm super happy in the arrangement that we have; we love living together and we share all the duties and it’s great."

The actress recently told U.S. chat show host Jimmy Kimmel she and Meaden have been living together since first sparking relationship rumours in November (16).

"Last year I bought my own house," Winter said. "My boyfriend and I live together. He cooks (and) takes care of all the handy stuff. I can bake pie occasionally - pumpkin and apple. I'm the worst wifely person."

And she's glad there's an age gap between herself and her man, telling Maxim magazine, "I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them.

"Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky - I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being. He's also Canadian, so, go Canada! Canadians are, like, so much nicer."