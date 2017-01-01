NEWS Russell Crowe's musical collective The Indoor Garden Party announce UK dates Film-News.co.uk Newsdesk Share with :







Russell Crowe, Alan Doyle, Samantha Barks, Scott Grimes and Carl Falk’s musical project The Indoor Garden Party have today announced UK and Ireland dates for Autumn 2017 ahead of the release of their highly anticipated new album ‘The Musical’ on Friday 16th June.



The ethos of the musical collective known as The Indoor Garden Party, a hive-mind of world-class musicians, songwriters and performers joining together for the sole purpose of creating unique material and enjoying each other’s company.



Curated by principal song writer Russell Crowe, The Indoor Garden Party currently features Canadian folk rock hero Alan Doyle and chart-topping producer Carl Falk, as well as master vocalists Scott Grimes and Samantha Barks.



Free from conventional restraints, The Indoor Garden Party’s ever-growing songbook spans a variety of genres including pop, soul, rock and folk, the artists concerned only with mining whatever path their creativity sets them on a given day. The focus is on dynamic songs, rich in melody and emotion.



Bringing their sell out show to the UK and Ireland this year, expect three very special nights of music and performance.



UK & IRELAND DATES 2017



Thursday 28 September London Union Chapel

Friday 29 September Leeds City Varieties Music Hall

Sunday 01 October Dublin Olympia

