Kirsten Dunst is ready to be a mother

Kirsten Dunst wants to take a career break so she can "have babies and chill".

The Bring It On star, who is engaged to her Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons, declared she's ready to take time out of her career and focus on motherhood in an interview with Britain's Marie Claire magazine.

"I'm at a stage in my life where I'm like, I've been working since I was three. It's time to have babies and chill," she said.

The 35-year-old explained that she was never desperate to have children until she met her goddaughter and she realised she wanted to experience the love between mother and child.

"I wasn't one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much," she continued. "That love is just like...you can't experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where's Kiki?' I just love that love. That's what I want."

The actress, who currently has no projects in the pipeline, was first linked to Jesse in May 2016 but the fiercely private pair remained silent about their romance until January (17) when she seemed to confirm they were engaged by showing off a sparkler on her ring finger to photographers.

They have since spoken about their engagement, telling reporters they're in no rush to get married and are "taking it somewhat slow".

Kirsten is best known for her role in the Spider-Man movies and during the interview, she blasted the reboots starring Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, saying studio executives are "just milking that cow for money. It's so obvious," and that her trilogy was the best.