NEWS Mem Ferda returns in Gunfather produced by Neil Jones Film-News.co.uk Newsdesk Share with :







MEM FERDA has worked with some of the greatest living directors: Oscar nominated Sir Alan Parker, James Bond Director Lee Tamahori, Best of the Brits Guy Ritchie, and BAFTA nominated Julian Gilbey.



Now he adds Neil Jones to the list with GUNFATHER: his toughest challenge yet!



Is it just me, or is Mem Ferda (Pusher, The Devil’s Double, Revolver) one of the most unstoppable, exciting, British talents of today!



With his recent starring role in LONDON HEIST due to hit UK Cinemas July 17th 2017 starring alongside Steven Berkoff (A clockwork Orange), James Cosmo (Game of Thrones) and Craig Fairbrass (Rise of the Footsoldier). Mem is already gearing up for his next lead offering, in GUNFATHER.



Written and to be Directed by Neil Jones (Age of Kill, Risen) GUNFATHER tells the story of Mike Demir, a retired gangster, who trades sunny Spain for London, reuniting with his estranged ex-wife and former criminal colleagues to track down his missing son.



Ferda commented, ‘It’s wonderful to be working with Neil Jones. He’s very insightful and works from the core of human emotion. The script is crafted with such authenticity, detail and a unique style. Unlike effects-driven movies, GUNFATHER puts script and characters front and centre. It’s such a strong story, a cross between crime film and tragedy. I’m very confident it will stand up there with the best of the genre.”



GUNFATHER is set to go into pre-production later this year.



Cast includes: Mem Ferda (Pusher, Miss You Already, Hard Tide) Jason Flemyng (Snatch, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) Tony Denham (The Football Factory, We Still Steal the Old Way) Max Wrottesley (Guardians of the Galaxy, Hugo)

Cinematographer: Edward Ames Composer: Phillip Curran

Casting by: Kate Plantin Producer: Neil Jones

