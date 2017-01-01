Brad Pitt takes Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios

Brad Pitt has treated two of tragic rocker Chris Cornell's grieving kids to a day out at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The movie star was very close friends with Cornell and attended the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman's private Los Angeles memorial last Friday (26May17), alongside the rocker's other famous pals Josh Brolin, Pharrell Williams, Christian Bale, and Dave Grohl.

Brad is also close with the late singer's widow Vicky and their kids Tori, 12, and Christopher, 11, and he was spotted escorting them around the theme park's Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Simpsons Land earlier this week (beg29May17).

An eyewitness, who spotted the actor and his two young friends, tells news show Entertainment Tonight, "He looked really happy and was acting so kindly toward the kids, going on rides and strolling around like nothing was too much trouble."

Brad was a fan of Chris' first, then a close friend. In 2004, he told Cinema Confidential, "I'm a big Chris Cornell addict, anything he does..."

He also made one of his first public appearances after his 2016 split with wife Angelina Jolie to introduce his pal at the ROCK4EB! charity event in Malibu, California in January (17). The benefit also featured a performance by Sting.

"I get to introduce a very, very good friend of mine," Pitt announced, before Cornell teamed up with Sting for a version of the former Police singer's 1983 hit Every Breath You Take. Cornell and Sting also performed the 1984 Soundgarden hit, Black Hole Sun, which many stars covered onstage at gigs in the days following the singer's death last month.

Chris committed suicide in Detroit, Michigan on 17 May (17).

