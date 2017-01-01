Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger go house-hunting for their children

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver recently reunited to go house shopping for their children in California.

The former couple was reportedly looking to purchase two homes in the same neighbourhood in Los Angeles for their children, Patrick and Katherine. According to the New York Post's Page Six, Shriver made an offer on one house, but withdrew it when the bidding became too high.

"They were looking at two houses for their children," a source tells the publication. "Maria was doing the shopping, looking for Patrick and his older sister so they would be close to each other in a good, safe neighborhood. Although it proved unfruitful in the end - they'll be back."

"She's always looking for houses as investments," the source adds.

Arnold and Maria split in 2011 after the former California governor admitted he had fathered a child outside of the relationship. The former couple has yet to finalise its divorce.

In March (17), the actor opened up about his regrets over the affair, revealing he "thinks about it every so often".

"And I can beat myself up as much as I want. It's not gonna change the situation," he told Men's Journal in March (17). "So the key thing is, how do you move forward? How do you have a great relationship with your kids?"

Arnold remains active in all his kids' lives, and has been seen celebrating family events with Maria, sons Patrick and Christopher, and daughters Christina and Katherine. And in October (16), Arnold shared a picture of himself and Joseph Baena, his son with his ex-mistress Mildred Baena, on Instagram in celebration of the teenager's 19th birthday.