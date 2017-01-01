Kathy Griffin: 'I've been bullied by the Trump family'

Kathy Griffin will reveal Donald Trump and his family have "bullied" her as she speaks for the first time at a press conference about the now infamous picture of her holding the U.S. President's bloodied, severed head.

The controversial comedienne apologised for posting footage from the explosive Tyler Shields photo shoot, which has since cost her a New Year's Eve hosting stint on CNN, endorsement deals and a series of upcoming gigs in New Mexico, California, and New Jersey.

While Kathy has been in hiding while the news story developed, she is set to hold a press conference on Friday (02Jun17) to discuss her "true motivations" for the snap.

The decision to hold a conference comes after Kathy hired attorney Lisa Bloom to help her deal with the controversy her actions has caused.

The redhead will also be talking about the "bullying from the Trump family she has endured" at the press conference, to be held in Woodland Hills, California, at 9 a.m., according to her lawyer.

Since the release of the photo from the shoot, Kathy has been slammed by stars including former U.S. leader Bill Clinton's daughter Chelsea and newsman Anderson Cooper.

However, others have stood up for the comedian after the shoot, with Jim Carrey among those defending her. Jamie Foxx is the latest famous face to back Kathy, telling Entertainment Tonight: "Listen, as comedians, sometimes you do go beyond, past the line. I still love Kathy Griffin. She went past the line, she'll pay for it in the way she pays for it, and we'll go out and we'll laugh with her again."

"Don't kill the comedian," he continued. "We're the comics, we're entertainers, we don't mean any harm. It's not the comedian's fault for everything that's going wrong, man. Trust me. The world is filled with people that mean you harm and we sit and we give them a pass. So I know she made her mistake or whatever, and we're all going to make mistakes, but you need us, man, because we're there to make you laugh."

Following the release of the photo, Kathy filmed a follow-up video apologising for her actions, telling her fans: "I sincerely apologise. I'm just now seeing the reaction to these images. I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far."