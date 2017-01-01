Rob Kardashian denies reports he's dating reality star Mehgan James

Rob Kardashian has slammed rumours he's dating reality TV star Mehgan James.

A report published by Us Weekly magazine on Thursday (01Jun17) suggested that sock designer Rob had recently embarked on a new relationship with Mehgan, known for her role on reality series Bad Girls Club.

However, Rob, who split from fiancee and baby mama Blac Chyna in February, hit back at the claims in a tweet later on Thursday night.

"Wait reading online about some chick I’m dating Megan something,” he wrote. “Not true never even met her or heard of her before."

Mehgan then retweeted Rob's post, and later used Twitter to write: "Less is more".

Rob's message also led to criticism from some fans who accused him of being "disrespectful" towards Mehgan with his tone in the denial.

"You would be privileged to even get a text back from Mehgan, Rob," one wrote, while another added, "That's funny cause you've liked her pics on insta so you obviously do know who she is".

The denial came after Rob, who shares six-month-old daughter Dream with Chyna, was reported to have begun a romance with Mehgan after first forming a friendship over his Arthur George sock line.

"Mehgan’s been supporting Rob and his business for some time now. They’ve been really close friends for about three months," a source told E! News.

However, the insider added that Rob's family, including mother Kris Jenner and sister's Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, were less than impressed with the fledgling relationship.

"They hope it will fizzle out quickly," the source explained. "The family doesn't approve and they feel like this is deja vu and Rob is going down the same path he did with Blac Chyna.

"This girl also seems to like drama and they don't trust her intentions".

According to reports, Mehgan has been friends with Rob's sister Khloe for a "few years", which also seems to contradict Rob's tweet that he's never heard of her.