Khloe Kardashian won't identify friend she claims is stealing from her

Khloe Kardashian has accused one of her friends of stealing from her.

The reality TV star made the revelation while asking her followers for her advice on how to deal with the acquaintance, who she did not name.

“What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you?” she tweeted. “Would you cut off the friendship and let God handle it? Or would you go the legal route?"

Her fans began guessing which friend the 32-year-old could be accusing of stealing and when her pal Malika Haqq's name was thrown into the ring, Khloe was quick to deny it was her.

“No guys! Malika is my sister! Never ever ever! We ride for life @ForeverMalika,” she clarified. "Wayyyyy TOO many shady people in the world! The grass is cut LOW I see a few snakes (snake emoji).”

Others also questioned whether it could be Khloe's former stylist Monica Rose, who also used to work with her sibling Kim and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Khloe parted ways with Monica in April (17) after working together for almost a decade and although she has kept quiet about the reason, a source told Us Weekly she fired her and "is considering suing", and that her mum Kris Jenner advised her daughters to cut off all ties with the stylist.

During a recent appearance on U.S. chat show Watch What Happens Live, Kim was asked why she and her siblings were no longer associated with Monica and why they unfollowed her on social media. Replying, Kim explained that she hadn't worked with Monica for about four years, as husband Kanye West had got her a new style team.

"But that wasn't the reason my family (stopped working with her)... that was me years ago. I just wanted the change," she said. "So you'd have to ask Khloe, and Kendall and Kylie, and the girls."