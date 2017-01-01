Kim Kardashian keen to build a safer future for her kids after armed robbery

Kim Kardashian marked National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday (02June17) with an impassioned plea for tighter regulations on gun ownership in America.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star joined celebrities like Julianne Moore, Lena Dunham, Judd Apatow, Troian Bellisario, Ron Howard and Lin-Manuel Miranda in wearing orange in support of a campaign organised to raise awareness for the special day.

Writing on her personal app, Kim notes: "In almost 20 years, our country has made very little progress in enacting laws that would help protect innocent Americans from people who should not have access to firearms. Right now, there are more guns owned by civilians in this country than in any other country in the world."

Kim's stance on the issue is unsurprising given that she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France last year (Oct16), and she makes reference to the horrendous incident in her post.

"After what happened to me in Paris, I know how important it is to be safe and to have armed security," she reveals. "All of my security team is armed, but they also support stricter gun control laws and believe that we should restrict access to firearms for people with mental illness, anyone previously convicted of a misdemeanor, those who have been subject to a temporary restraining order and those at a higher risk of committing gun violence."

She continues, "In February of this year, President Donald Trump actually signed a bill revoking a regulation recommended by President Barack Obama that would have added 75,000 names of people with registered mental illnesses to a national background check database. This is Crazy!"

She also notes her support for a nonprofit organisation called Everytown, which opposes the National Rifle Association's vision of "more guns for more people".

She closes her post with concerns that Americans are becoming "numbed" by the escalation of gun violence.

"We all have a voice and a right to feel safe, to be protected from people who are a threat, particularly when handed a deadly weapon. I want to help build a safer future for my children and I believe together we can find ways to do that, while still protecting the rights of the American people."