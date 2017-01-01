Lake Bell has a baby boy

Actress and writer Lake Bell is a mum again.

The Man Up star confirmed she and husband Scott Campbell were expanding their family by debuting a baby bump at the AG + Vanity Fair: Opening of Saved in Los Angeles back in December (08Dec16), and on Friday (02Jun17), she announced their two-year-old daughter Nova has a baby brother.

The 38-year-old has yet to reveal details about the birth or the name of her son, but shortly after welcoming Nova into the world, Lake told The Frame that becoming a mother had changed the way she works.

"Before my daughter, I definitely was a workaholic," she said. "I still am, and that's a part of the texture of who I am, but I had no idea that I would consider my daughter in every breath that I take. That can be exhausting, certainly, and I understand that it's not even sustainable."

"I consider making movies a great privilege, and I also wanted to start a family," she added. "So those two things came at the same time, and there are only so many hours in the day. I often joke that women would do a lot better if we had clones of ourselves or we could exist in alternate realities simultaneously, or just not sleep. If I didn't sleep, that would really alleviate a lot of my problems, because I could just write through the night."

Bell and her top tattoo artist husband met back in 2011 on the set of How To Make It In America, while Scott was making a guest appearance on the show. They wed in 2013.