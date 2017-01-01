Jon Hamm: 'The single life is hard'

Jon Hamm is not enjoying life as a single man.

The Mad Men star split from actress Jennifer Westfeldt in 2015 after an 18-year relationship and he is finding his time alone difficult.

"It's hard," he tells InStyle magazine. "It's hard to be single after being together for a long time. It's really hard. It sucks."

Jon did not allude to the reason behind the split, but he did open up about what he likes in a woman.

"I'm a heterosexual male, and I love a lady with style," he says. "I think anything that serves to accentuate whatever your thing is and makes you feel good shows in the way you carry yourself."

While Jon awaits his next relationship he continues to work on himself. In 2015, he entered rehab for alcohol addiction - a stint he insists was important.

"Medical attention is medical attention whether it's for your elbow or for your teeth or for your brain," he says. "And it's important. We live in a world where to admit anything negative about yourself is seen as a weakness, when it's actually a strength. It's not a weak move to say, 'I need help.' In the long run it's way better, because you have to fix it."

Jon still goes to therapy to help him deal with issues stemming from losing his parents at a young age. He admits he is still surprised he was able to carve out a successful career after experiencing such profound loss.

"I'm certainly damaged - there's no denying it," he continues. "I was talking to my therapist yesterday, and she was newly flabbergasted at something I told her. I think she'd just forgotten it. I was like, 'We've already gone through this!' But if you look at the history of my life, it's not great.

"When your mum dies when you're nine, and your dad dies when you're 20, and then you live on couches in other people's basements... I mean, there's certainly a version of that person who does not come out of it as successfully as I have," he adds.

However, despite all of his difficulties along the way, Jon works hard at the relationships in his life.

"I may be a narcissist in the way that most actors are, but I think it's not to the detriment of those in my life," he adds. "I try to be a good friend, a good partner, and all that stuff. I'm not perfect, and it hurts when you hurt other people. But the hope is to find the right balance so you can care about your own stuff enough to live your life and do your job well while also not being a monster."