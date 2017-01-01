NEWS Ron Howard to direct new film about Luciano Pavarotti Film-News.co.uk Newsdesk Share with :







Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment and Nigel Sinclair and Guy East’s White Horse Pictures will team up again following the success of their documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, to produce a newly authorized documentary based on the life of acclaimed tenor, philanthropist and 20th Century icon, Luciano Pavarotti. The film will be made in collaboration with Polygram Entertainment, a Universal Music Group partner, and STUDIOCANAL, who will co-finance the feature. STUDIOCANAL and White Horse Pictures will also oversee international sales. Additionally, White Horse Pictures will direct North American sales.



The film will be directed by Academy Award®winning director Ron Howard who will produce alongside Nigel Sinclair, Brian Grazer, Michael Rosenberg and Jeanne Elfant Festa. The creative team will be joined by Eight Days A Week award-winning writer Mark Monroe and award-winning editor Paul Crowder. White Horse’s Guy East and Nicholas Ferrall will serve as Executive Producers along with Crowder and Monroe. Cassidy Hartmann will serve as a consulting writer and Co-Executive Producer. Mark McCune will serve as Supervising Producer. Dickon Stainer, President and CEO of Global Classics, UMG, and David Blackman, Head of Polygram Entertainment, along with Didier Lupfer and Ron Halpern for STUDIOCANAL, will also serve as Executive Producers. The feature documentary will be produced with the full cooperation of the Pavarotti Estate, Universal Music Classics and Decca Records.



Ron Howard says of the maestro, “Pavarotti’s life was replete with the highs and lows of great drama and, like any compelling character, he was also a man of considerable contradictions. His artistic ambition, propelled by his massive talent, and his deep love for humanity drove his career and the powerful bond with his audiences, but they also fueled his other life as a world philanthropist. I am intrigued by the way his emotional passion not only drove his music and his powerful bond with his audiences, but his gift of his other life as a philanthropist.”



Brian Grazer says, “This is a man who spent his life searching for success, searching for his soul, and seeking his own fulfillment, while the rest of us looked on in awe at his talent and enormous, magical personality.”



Nigel Sinclair says, “Pavarotti’s humble beginnings – the son of a baker, who grew up in a small town in Italy, and grew up to be one of the most acclaimed high classical artists in human history – is a truly powerful and life-affirming tale. It is great to reunite the team to tell the story of this incredible artist.”



Ron Halpern, EVP International Production and Acquisitions, who will be following the project for STUDIOCANAL along with Shana Eddy-Grouf, SVP of International Production and Development, said: “We all had such a great experience working together with Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Nigel and Guy on The Beatles: Eight Days a Week and are excited to begin another film together so quickly. Studiocanal and Universal Music have been working more and more together to find great film stories with Universal Music talent and Pavarotti is one of the most iconic musical figures of the last 50 years.”

