Charlie Sheen's new girlfriend is kids' former nanny - report

Charlie Sheen's new girlfriend, former model Julia Stambler, was reportedly previously employed as a nanny for his twin boys.

The Two and a Half Men actor stepped out with his new love interest on Thursday night (1Jun17) to celebrate the 12th birthday of his daughter Lola, who he has with ex-wife Denise Richards.

While he only referred to the blonde beauty as "Jools" in a video he posted online that evening, TMZ has identified her as 26-year-old Julia Stambler, a model who used to look after his eight-year-old boys Max and Bob from his marriage to Brooke Mueller.

The website also claims it was Brooke who introduced Julia to her former spouse as the actress was the one to hire her, but at that moment in time Charlie was engaged to his former girlfriend Brett Rossi.

It's thought the new couple has been dating for around three months already but has kept its relationship on the down-low until recently. It marks the first time Charlie has been open about dating someone new since his split from Brett in late 2014.

The 51-year-old star revealed he is HIV-positive back in November 2015. Since then he has received various treatments and earlier this year (17) he even claimed there are other celebrities in Hollywood living with the condition but refused to name names.

However during the interview in which he made the revelation Charlie insisted he wouldn't be dishing out the names, telling The Kyle and Jackie O Show, "I know who they are, but I will take that to my grave."