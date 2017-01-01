Lena Dunham thanks fans for post-surgery support

Lena Dunham has thanked fans for their support following her recent endometriosis surgery.

The 31-year-old Girls creator and star underwent an operation to treat the painful disease, which affects the uterus and reproductive organs in women, last month (May17), and she took to Instagram over the weekend (03-04Jun17) to share a photo of herself in her pyjamas.

She told followers she has been "internet shopping like a self pity fiend" while bed bound following the surgery, and added: "You are now meeting the dark underbelly of my stuck-in-bed times... Making the radical choice to write out of PJs today Love you all for the support - what used to be oversharing is now a loving community, bless."

Lena was forced to cancel her Lenny IRL tour last month after her physical pain from complications linked to endometriosis prompted her to seek medical help after the Met Gala in New York, a month after she was told she was free from the illness following another operation.

"I'm in the greatest amount of physical pain that I have ever experienced," she told fans. "After being told I was endometriosis-free after my last procedure, more disease was found in deeper spots that required immediate surgery and now physical therapy.

"This disease is wily and unrelenting, and I'm really blessed to have a community, both online and IRL, who let me express how hard that is. Inspired by you, I'm gonna say 'Eff you' to embarrassment and walk the walk of a woman who really takes care of herself. My goals have to be simplified for this moment: to write and to heal."

Her April surgery was the star's fifth.