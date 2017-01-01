Actor pal backs Rebel Wilson's Disney claims in court

Rebel Wilson's actor pal Hugh Sheridan backed her claim to have made a V.I.P. trip to Disneyland at her defamation trial on Monday (05Jun17).

The actress is suing Bauer Media bosses over articles that appeared in their publications, Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, and OK! Magazine alleging she lied to journalists about her age and other aspects of her life.

Articles also suggested the Pitch Perfect actress, 37, made untrue statements about being related to animation icon Walt Disney through her aunt.

Giving evidence via video link at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Australia, Hugh supported Rebel's related claim that she had access to secret apartments in Disneyland resorts.

According to the Australian Associated Press he said, "It is these apartments where there are magic buttons, you push a button and, like, a train will go or, like, in that particular picture above the bed is a picture of what looks like a lake or a swamp and when you push the button mermaids appear in it and music starts playing from Peter Pan and the lighting changes and things get projected on to the wall. It was sort of a unique experience."

The actress has previously told the court she's a member of Disneyland's exclusive Club 33, a secret invite-only scheme that reportedly allows members lavish perks at Disneyland resorts. She also defended her claim to have a familial connection to Walt Disney's wife Lillian Bounds.

In his evidence Hugh also agreed with the Australian star's view that the Bauer Media articles had cost her film roles.

"Rebel felt definitely, and I agree, that her career slowed down after the articles," he said. "If there are articles that are printed about you that are saying that you lie, people won't want to work with you if their product is wholesome."

Former Australian Women's Weekly journalist Caroline Overington told the court that she had felt "duped" by Rebel after struggling to stand-up what she said in a 2014 interview.

The writer alleged that when she tried to verify Rebel's claim to be related to Walt Disney, she received no response from the star's agent, her family or representatives of the entertainment giant.

The trial, which is now entering its third week, continues.