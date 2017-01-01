Mischa Barton strikes a deal with ex over sex tape footage

Actress Mischa Barton has struck a deal with an ex-boyfriend to keep their sex tape under wraps.

The star won a restraining order against Jon Zacharias and another former lover, Adam Spaw, after claiming one or both of them were responsible for leaking a sex tape featuring the actress.

According to legal documents, the two men blamed each other for shopping the the X-rated footage, which Mischa maintains was made without her consent, to porn companies.

She also won an extension to the restraining order in April (17), while her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, warned anyone considering snapping up the sex tape to think again, threatening legal action.

"There's a name for this disgusting conduct: revenge pornography," a statement from Bloom read. "Revenge pornography is a form of sexual assault, and it is also a crime and a civil wrong in California. And we will not stand for it.

"I have a message for anyone who attempts to traffic in these photos or videos of Ms. Barton: we will find you, and we will come after you. We will fully prosecute you under every available criminal and civil law. You proceed at your peril."

In a deposition with Mischa's lawyer, Spaw revealed two other people had access to the sex tape footage and he testified that Zacharias had "taken videos of Ms. Barton without her knowledge or permission", but admitted to making "multiple copies of these tapes."

Now she has struck a deal with Zacharias, which has been signed by a judge.

Zacharias has agreed he will not release any explicit videos and photos of The O.C. star he obtained during their relationship - and he will hand over any material to Mischa's lawyer.

Spaw is still barred from releasing material under the temporary restraining order. There's a hearing set for Wednesday (07Jun17), when Mischa will try to make that permanent.