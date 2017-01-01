Rob Kardashian's 'girlfriend' Mehgan James denies she leaked romance rumours

Reality star Mehgan James has fiercely denied claims she leaked rumours that she's dating Rob Kardashian.

The 26-year-old, known for her role on reality series Bad Girls Club, was first linked to sock designer Rob earlier this month (Jun17), when a report emerged in Us Weekly magazine.

And on Monday, gossip website TMZ.com alleged that Mehgan had been responsible for tipping the magazine off about the alleged romance.

But Mehgan hit back at the claims, sharing a picture of the TMZ post on her Instagram page, alongside the caption: "1) I did not fake anything. Like I said I never confirmed that I was dating rob . Any one that asked I told them it was not true. It takes two people to fake a relationship , any one who fakes a relationship by themselves is a complete idiot !!"

When the relationship claims first emerged, Rob denied the rumours by writing on his social media at the time: "Wait reading online about some chick I'm dating Megan something. Not true never even met her or heard of her before."

Some speculated that Mehgan had invented the relationship in a bid to boost her profile but in her Instagram posts, which have since been deleted, the TV personality insisted she's famous enough on her own.

"I've been working in entertainment since I was 18 I've done a multitude of Tv shows as well as a couple films. As well as have had over half a million social media followers over two years," she continued. "OH wait , I have a college degree and AM a vendor for one of the MOST POPULAR clothing companies online right now. So for FAME? Y'all are REACHING!"

Mehgan added to her fans that she wouldn't have the power to plant an entire story, and concluded by joking: "If I ever wanted to fake a relationship with a rich white guy it would be PRINCE HARRY!!!!!!!!! Not rob Kardashian!!!"