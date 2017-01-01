If there is one form of gaming that has embraced new technology it has to be the casino games. With many people nowadays playing on online casino platforms,
it seems that the bricks and mortar casino could have some competition. The thing that arguably saves them though is that glamorous world of the casino and how it is shown in the best casino movies.
With that in mind here is a list of the best casino movies that will always have us heading back to the bright lights and noise of the casino.Casino
What better film to show the glamour of the casino, than Casino itself? Starring Robert De Niro and directed by Martin Scorsese
the film managed to show the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas, while also exposing the dark underbelly. It is hard to watch this movie and not want to take a trip to Las Vegas, even with its dark past.Casino Royale
It seems that many James Bond movies feature casinos, but it is arguably Casino Royale that uses the setting to full effect. Bond’s adventure at the high-stakes poker table makes for intense watching, but also exposes the audience to the excitement that a good game can have. One of the best of the Bond movies, the excitement of the poker game is used to impressive effect.21
Featuring a group of MIT college students who were trained to count cards, they soon take their skills to Las Vegas. An exciting and interesting movie to watch, make sure you don’t get the idea of counting cards in any casino though. Casinos will soon find you out if you try this method of cheating, and you’ll find yourself out on the street in no time.Rounders Matt Damon stars in this story
of the gambler who gives up the game, only to be dragged back in when he has problems with a loan shark. His skills on the tables though provide some very exciting scenes and with an impressive cast which includes Ed Norton this is an interesting film that gives a realistic look into the world of underground poker.The Cooler
The Cooler is an interesting movie because it is about an unlucky guy who the casinos use to jinx the players around him. William H. Macy plays Bernie Lootz, whose bad luck turns around when he falls in love with a cocktail waitress. When he no longer “cools” the tables though, the casinos aren’t impressed by the sudden change in their profits.
The world of the casino is moving into the future, and changing to accommodate the many ways there are now to play. While the online world is going from strength to strength, one thing we can be sure of though is that places like Las Vegas with their glitz and glamour will always entice the players to their bright lights and atmosphere. If there is one thing you can never change, it is the love of the games.