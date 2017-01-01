Tyler Posey: 'I recommend therapy to everyone'

Actor Tyler Posey is a big fan of therapy, insisting counselling sessions have had a major positive affect on his life.

The Teen Wolf star sought professional help after losing his mother to breast cancer in 2014, and he has stuck with therapy ever since, admitting that finding the right therapist has been key to his treatment.

“I’ve struggled a lot with therapy because it’s got a stigma to it and also it’s really gotta work for you, I’ve found," he told New York Post's Page Six at the JED Foundation’s 16th annual gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday (05Jun17). "As open as you can be about it and as willing as you want to kind of experiment with therapy, you still have to find the right person that speaks to you and feels like a good fit for you."

“The best thing about it is getting it all out there," he added. "Whatever you have on your chest it just feels really good to talk to somebody who you have no ties to... so I think therapy is great. I think everyone should try it out."

Speaking with a therapist has really helped the 25-year-old deal with the issues in his life and he is not afraid to talk to his friends about how much they can gain from it.

“Taking even one therapy session is just one step in the right direction to getting help and getting better, so I think it’s great," he said. "I love it. I’ve convinced a lot of my friends to get into therapy, and they’ve given it a shot."

And now that Posey has been consistent with his sessions, he feels he can start to wind down the amount of times he goes.

“Right now I’m somewhat OK and mentally stable that I don’t need to be in it a couple of times a week...," he continued. "Therapy just kind of gives you resources to manage your life outside of therapy, so you can kind of ween yourself off of it a little bit.”