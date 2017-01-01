NEWS George Clooney welcomes boy and girl twins Film-News.co.uk Newsdesk Share with :







George Clooney and his wife Amal have become first-time parents to twins.



The Ocean's Eleven star's representative reveals the couple welcomed a girl and a boy on Tuesday (06Jun17).



"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," the spokesperson tells People.com. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine."



The rep jokingly adds, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days."



George, 56, wed British human rights lawyer Amal, 39, in 2014 and they went public with their pregnancy news in February (17).



The babies' births occurred days after the actor decided to skip a peace prize ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia on 28 May (17) amid fears Amal Clooney would go into labour while he was away.



Explaining his absence in a video message, he said,"I really would have been (in Yerevan) but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home."



At the time of the pregnancy announcement, the former bachelor admitted he was looking forward to becoming a dad.

"We are really happy and really excited. It's going to be an adventure," he told Laurent Weil on French programme Rencontres de Cinema. "We've sort of embraced it all... with arms wide open."



Meanwhile, hours before the news of the twins' arrival hit headlines, it emerged that the Clooneys had received a very special visit from former U.S. President Barack Obama at their home in the English countryside on 27 May (17), during the politician's visit to the U.K.



Clooney was a vocal supporter of Obama during the 2008 and 2012 elections, and was among the stars in attendance for the former leader's farewell party at the White House earlier this year (17).

