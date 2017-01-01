Nicole Kidman shows 'solidarity' to London at Glamour Women of the Year awards

Nicole Kidman showed her support for London following the weekend's terror attacks on the city at the Glamour Women of the Year awards on Tuesday (06Jun17).

The actress, who stunned in a lavender floral dress, came out for the annual event and spoke passionately about supporting the city in the wake of Saturday's (03Jun17) tragedy, which cost seven people their lives.

"I’m so happy to be in London tonight, supporting England, supporting this city," the Oscar winner said on the red carpet. "The city has always been so good to me. I got on a plane last night. It’s very important to be here in person and show everyone, the world, how strong this city is, show solidarity."

Kidman also expressed her excitement about attending a ceremony honouring women days after Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman movie exploded at the international box office.

"Wonder Woman is so huge and directed by a woman," the 49-year-old shared, "and Sofia Coppola won Best Director at Cannes. She was the first woman in 56 years to get that prize."

"The conversation about women is helping to instigate change," she added. "It helps everyone in the world, not just women."

Nicole also took a moment to congratulate new dad George Clooney after learning he and his wife Amal had welcomed twins hours earlier.

"Any time a baby is born, I’m like 'ahhh', so two babies, it’s double 'ahhh’," she smiled. "They have the most joyful journey ahead."

During the ceremony, which was held at Berkeley Square Gardens, Kidman picked up the Best Film Actress award for her performance in Lion. Other stars in attendance included Jennifer Hudson and actress Anna Kendrick.